Published: Aug 02, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 12:44 IST
Videos Aug 02, 2025, 12:44 IST
Trump tariffs war: Trump’s tariff axe falls on the poorest
Donald trump’s latest tariff strike isn’t just about global heavyweights like China or the European Union. This time — the crosshairs are on the world’s most vulnerable economies. We’re talking about war-zone countries, sanctioned nations, and aid-dependent states still recovering from collapse. Trump's new tariff list is as stunning as it is vulnerable.