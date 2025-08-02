LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump tariffs war: Massive debt pile up drives Trump policies
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 18:44 IST
Trump tariffs war: Massive debt pile up drives Trump policies
Videos Aug 02, 2025, 18:44 IST

Trump tariffs war: Massive debt pile up drives Trump policies

As President Trump reignites his trade war hitting India with 25% tariffs and punishing other global partners, what would happen if the world turned the tables on America?

Trending Topics

trending videos