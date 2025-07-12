LOGIN
  • /Trump tariffs push US customs revenue past $100 bn
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 11:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 11:15 IST
The US Treasury has reported a major jump in customs duty collections for June, pushing total gross tariff revenue past 100 billion Dollars in the current fiscal year — a first in American history.

