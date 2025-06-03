Trump tariff: Steel, aluminum tariffs threaten food can industry

Trump has doubled tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50%, a move he says is aimed at further securing the U.S. steel industry. But the impact may extend far beyond heavy industry. These metals are widely used in everyday packaging, from soda cans to pet food containers, with over 90% of tinplate steel used in U.S. canned goods imported. Manufacturers and economists warn the ripple effect could be felt in grocery aisles across the country. Major food producers say they may be forced to raise prices. Watch in for more details!