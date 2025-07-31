LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump slams India-Russia bonhomie, can tariff threat force New Delhi to backtrack on Russia
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 31, 2025, 20:29 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 20:29 IST
Trump slams India-Russia bonhomie, can tariff threat force New Delhi to backtrack on Russia
Videos Jul 31, 2025, 20:29 IST

Trump slams India-Russia bonhomie, can tariff threat force New Delhi to backtrack on Russia

Trump Slams India-Russia Bonhomie, Can Tariff Threat Force New Delhi to Backtrack on Russia

Trending Topics

trending videos