LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump Sharpens Sanctions Threat on Russia; Says Russia Good at Avoiding Sanctions
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 08:44 IST
Trump Sharpens Sanctions Threat on Russia; Says Russia Good at Avoiding Sanctions
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 08:44 IST

Trump Sharpens Sanctions Threat on Russia; Says Russia Good at Avoiding Sanctions

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday his special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia in the coming week, ahead of a looming US sanctions deadline and escalating tensions with Moscow.

Trending Topics

trending videos