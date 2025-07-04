Published: Jul 04, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 21:30 IST
Trump says Tariff letters to go out in batches | Washington to send out tariff rate letters
Corporate layoffs across large US Firms have accelerated after trump took over office for his second term as President. Reports suggest companies have been forced to trim costs as uncertainties around tariffs add margin pressure to balance sheets. While some companies are passing on increased costs to consumers, layoffs are emerging as a major alternative to pull back on spending.