World Trump says he spoke to Putin Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 09 Feb 2025 15:00 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Trump Says He Spoke To Putin, Meanwhile, JD Vance is set to meet Ukraine's President Zelensky in Munich to discuss ongoing support and strategic cooperation. The meeting comes amidst heightened global attention on the Ukraine crisis. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 09 Feb 2025 15:00 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article