Trump says had he been in office, Russia-Ukraine War wouldn't have begun | World news | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump is back in headlines but this time it is not about the indictment in fact it is also not about his actions at all but rather about what he said - this time the Russian and the US President is on the radar. Watch the video to know what he said.

