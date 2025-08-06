Trump says Gaza occupation is 'up to Israel' as Netanyahu plans full takeover

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that it’s “up to Israel” to decide whether to fully occupy Gaza, amid reports that Israeli PM Netanyahu is preparing for a complete military takeover. But Israel’s top general warns it could be a deadly trap. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens, 22 people killed in a Gaza aid truck stampede and over 61,000 dead since October 7, 2023.