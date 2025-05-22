Trump’s nuclear push: New missiles, bigger bombs, and $175 billion golden dome

President Trump is rapidly expanding America's nuclear and missile defense arsenal. Days after announcing the $175 billion “Golden Dome” defense system, the U.S. test-launched the Minuteman III ICBM and revealed the early completion of the powerful B61-13 nuclear bomb. With strategic upgrades underway and warhead modernization accelerating, the U.S. is signaling military readiness on an unprecedented scale.