/Trump’s maximum pressure on Iran yields little, pushes for new approach

For months, the Trump administration has pursued what officials describe as a two-track Iran strategy—maximum military pressure on the one hand, and continued diplomatic outreach on the other. But that strategy is now under increasing scrutiny. It is being questioned, even rejected completely. If not military and diplomatic pressure, does Trump have a plan C? While political settlements take years, Washington is still searching for a strategy that can turn battlefield leverage into lasting diplomatic success. Iran will respond to any attack against its infrastructure, including by striking Israel, the head of the country's top security body said on Friday, as Tehran and Washington have resumed fighting this week.