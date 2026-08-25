/Trump's economic war on Iran: Can Washington truly isolate Tehran?

Iran has dismissed the latest U.S. sanctions threat as a sign of desperation, insisting that Washington's pressure campaign will fail to change Tehran's policies. The response comes as the Trump administration prepares what officials describe as the toughest sanctions package yet, targeting Iran and countries that continue doing business with it. Iranian leaders argue that years of economic pressure have failed to achieve U.S. objectives, while Washington says tougher measures are needed to increase pressure on Tehran. As tensions escalate, the debate is shifting beyond sanctions: who is becoming more isolated on the global stage—Iran or the United States?