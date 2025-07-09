Published: Jul 09, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 11:45 IST
Videos Jul 09, 2025, 11:45 IST
Trump's claim on Nobel Peace Prize strengthened
For the US president, the Nobel Prize is a living dream. He keeps talking about how he should be the one to get it, how he deserves it more than anybody else in the world right now. Now, Donald Trump's Nobel dream has got a new powerful backer. The visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the following words, much to the pleasure of the American president. Watch in for more details!