Trump’s ‘Beautiful Bill’ faces ugly math

Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ has reignited the debate on America’s runaway debt. Signed into law last week, the bill extends his 2017 tax cuts, lifts the debt ceiling by a massive 5 trillion dollars, And pushes through more spending on defence and border security. But it comes at a cost, Steep cuts to medicare and medicaid, and a projected loss of federal health insurance for 10.9 million Americans.