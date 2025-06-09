Trump’s $1 billion crypto windfall: Policy or profit?

Donald Trump’s net worth has surged by over $3 billion in the past year, thanks in large part to a string of crypto-linked ventures launched just ahead of the 2024 election. From meme coins to digital ETFs and private token deals, the U.S. president’s crypto activity is now fueling both his campaign and his wealth. Forbes estimates he now holds around $900 million in liquid assets, half from digital assets. We break down the numbers, the tokens, and the political implications.