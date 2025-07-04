LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump-Putin phone call ends without breakthrough on Ukraine
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 08:15 IST
Trump-Putin phone call ends without breakthrough on Ukraine
Videos Jul 04, 2025, 08:15 IST

Trump-Putin phone call ends without breakthrough on Ukraine

The latest phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ended without any progress on the Ukraine issue. Watch for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos