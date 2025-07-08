Published: Jul 08, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 23:00 IST
Trump proposed 25% cut to NOAA's annual budget of $6.1 billion
#GRAVITAS| In the wake of the Texas floods tragedy, questions have been raised over possible failures of the existing systems in place. Experts say, behind it all could be Trump's ruthless federal cuts that dismantled crucial agencies helping states prepare and respond to extreme weather events and climate hazards. Watch this video to find out more.