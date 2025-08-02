LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 20:29 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 20:29 IST
Trump Praises White House Press Secy, Says Leavitt Has 'become a Star' in Her Current Role
Videos Aug 02, 2025, 20:29 IST

Trump Praises White House Press Secy, Says Leavitt Has 'become a Star' in Her Current Role

President Trump praised Karoline Leavitt, calling her the best in history and a rising star. However, his remarks on her lips sparked outrage on social media.

