Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST
Trump Netanyahu meeting: Trump and Netanyahu meet in Washington after 'great victory' over Iran
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet in Washington on Monday, with both leaders expected to frame their recent joint military strikes on Iran as a strategic victory. This is Netanyahu’s first meeting with Trump since the Israel-Iran war, and the third meeting since the US president returned to office.