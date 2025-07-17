Published: Jul 17, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 17:44 IST
Trump labels Epstein claims ‘democrat Hoax’ and scolds MAGA ‘weaklings’
President Trump dismissed the renewed focus on the Jeffrey Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax,” accusing his own MAGA supporters of being “weaklings” and “stupid” for pushing for transparency. The comments mark a sharp break with members of his base—including prominent influencers—who are demanding deeper disclosure into Epstein’s alleged client list