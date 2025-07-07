LOGIN
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 20:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 20:30 IST
Trump labels BRICS as ‘anti-american’, renews 10% tariff warning
President Donald Trump said in a social media post that any country aligning itself with the “anti-American policies” of BRICS would face an additional 10 per cent tariff.

