Published: Jul 09, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 11:00 IST
Trump immigration policy costs growth
A new analysis from the federal reserve bank of Dallas is sounding the alarm over the economic cost of tougher immigration policies under the trump administration. The report finds that ramped-up deportations and a steep drop in border crossings could shave nearly a full percentage point off US Economic growth this year alone. And the effects may grow more painful in the years ahead.