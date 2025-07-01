Published: Jul 01, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 08:15 IST
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 08:15 IST
Trump envoy continues communication with Iran: White House
The White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump and his West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff, have been engaged in ongoing communications with Iranian officials. However, during a daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Trump himself has not directly spoken to Iran. Watch in for more details!