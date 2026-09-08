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Trump declares himself as the greatest ahead of midterms

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 16:05 IST
Donald Trump declared himself the "greatest" U.S. president in history on Truth Social, placing himself in a top tier above figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

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