Trump could arm Israel with B-2s, bunker busters: Reports

US lawmakers have proposed that US President Donald Trump be authorised to transfer B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bombs to Israel if Iran is found to still be developing a nuclear weapons. This comes days after the US attacked Iran’s three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan with 14 B-2 bunker buster bombs. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. have proposed an act called the Bunker Buster Act that will allow the POTUS to "take actions to ensure Israel is prepared for all contingencies if Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon." A ceasefire was announced between Iran and Israel after more than a week of hightened tensions during which both countries launched missiles and attacked each other. While Israel was first to launch the preemptive attack targeting Iranian nuclear sites, Iran said it has the right to respond. The tensions came to a halt after US strikes and Iran's retaliation on America's base in Qatar. As of 2024, the U.S. had 19 B-2s in operation. It does not transfer custody of its B-2 stealth bombers to any of its allies.