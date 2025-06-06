Trump Confirms China Trip After 'Very Good' Call With Xi Jinping On Trade Deal

The much-anticipated phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping was held on Thursday (June 5). In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the call lasted for approximately one and a half hours. Trump revealed that the conversation was focussed on “trade” and it would have “a very positive conclusion for both countries.” Earlier, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported that the telephonic conversation between the two leaders was held at Trump's request. Trump in his post revealed that both leaders discussed some intricacies regarding the trade deal and that teams from both the countries will meet at a location to discuss the terms. Watch in for more details!