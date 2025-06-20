LOGIN
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 16:26 IST
Trump Claims Federal Holidays Cost 'billions' As Americans Observe Juneteenth
President Donald Trump honored Juneteenth in each of his first four years as president, even before it became a federal holiday. He even claimed once to have made it “very famous.”

