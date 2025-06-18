LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump brand expands with $499 smartphone
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 24:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 24:11 IST
Trump brand expands with $499 smartphone
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 24:11 IST

Trump brand expands with $499 smartphone

#Gravitas The Trump Organisation is introducing Trump Mobile, an all-new cell phone service. The mobile service comes with a $499 smartphone.

Trending Topics

trending videos