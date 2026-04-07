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Trump Board of Peace Sets 'Deadline' For Hamas To Disarm

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 17:45 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 17:45 IST
Trump's board of peace sets a 'deadline' for Hamas to disarm. The board is also set to meet the Hamas delegation 'soon'.

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