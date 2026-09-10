/Trump announces $5,000 for every American if GOP wins midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a massive campaign promise ahead of the midterm elections, pledging to issue a $5,000 "Trump Dividend" check to every American adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress. Speaking at the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas, Trump likened the cash payment proposal to corporate dividends. Critics and economists have immediately raised questions over the multitrillion-dollar price tag, legal feasibility, and potential inflationary risks of the proposal. Watch for complete details on the political pitch.