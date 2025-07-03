Published: Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST
Trump administration threatens to arrest ICEBlock app creator
The creator of ICEBlock, the iPhone app that lets users report sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, has come under Donald Trump administration's scrutiny. The app, which launched in April, has risen in popularity as ICE operations intensify under President Donald Trump. Trump administration has threatened to arrest Joshua Aaron, the creator of the app.