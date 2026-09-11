/Trump accuses Democrats of cheating, asks Republicans to cheat

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 22:35 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited controversy after accusing Democrats of election cheating during the final day of the Republican Party convention. Trump urged supporters to stay engaged ahead of the midterm elections and repeated his proposal for a $5,000 cash incentive linked to voter participation efforts. His remarks, including warnings about low voter turnout and sharp criticism of political opponents, have intensified debate over campaign rhetoric as the race for Congress heats up.