/Truce Fails as Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Southern Lebanon

Published: Aug 15, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 23:01 IST
The fragile truce between Israel and Lebanon is facing renewed pressure as Israeli strikes intensify across southern Lebanon. The latest escalation has raised fresh concerns about the durability of the ceasefire and the possibility of further clashes in the region.
The developments come amid continued tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with diplomatic efforts facing major challenges. Watch this report for the latest updates, ground developments and what the renewed strikes could mean for the fragile truce in southern Lebanon.