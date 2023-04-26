Tracking Operation Kaveri: Indian Navy vessel heads towards Jeddah from port Sudan
In order to remove its citizens from Sudan, where there has been fierce fighting as a result of a power struggle between the Army and the paramilitary force, India has now started Operation Kaveri. About 534 Indians arrived in Port Sudan, and more are on their way, according to Dr. S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs for India. He also gave the assurance that Indian ships and aircraft are prepared to fly Indians back to their country.