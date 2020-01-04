Toyota Camry Hybrid review: The eco-friendly luxury sedan | WION Pitstop

Pitstop drives the all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid that comes in India with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 37.88 lakh. It gets Toyota's fourth-generation electric hybrid drivetrain with a 2.5-litre petrol engine which delivers 176bhp and 221Nm of torque. In combination with a 118 horsepower electric motor, the Camry offers a combined output of 215bhp. In terms of features, the new Camry gets three-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, power front seats and all-LED headlamps. Alongside, 9 airbags, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability & Traction Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor & Parking Assist are among the safety features of the car. Watch our video to know how was our experience with the all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid. #WION #Pitstop #Camry #Toyota #Automobile #AutoReview