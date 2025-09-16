LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Toxic Cabins at 30,000 Feet? Passengers Are Breathing Poisonous Air on Flights | Report

Toxic Cabins at 30,000 Feet? Passengers Are Breathing Poisonous Air on Flights | Report

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 22:51 IST
Toxic Cabins at 30,000 Feet? Passengers Are Breathing Poisonous Air on Flights | Report
Thousands of toxic fume events have been reported on U.S. aircraft since 2010, leaving passengers and crew sick with neurological symptoms. Despite rising cases in U.S., 9 times higher in 2024 than a decade earlier, the FAA and airlines have been slow to act. Flight attendants describe the tell-tale “dirty sock” odor before illness sets in, while lawmakers push for reforms through the Safe Air on Airplanes Act. Are passengers being exposed to toxic air at 35,000 feet?

Trending Topics

trending videos