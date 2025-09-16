/Toxic Cabins at 30,000 Feet? Passengers Are Breathing Poisonous Air on Flights | Report

Thousands of toxic fume events have been reported on U.S. aircraft since 2010, leaving passengers and crew sick with neurological symptoms. Despite rising cases in U.S., 9 times higher in 2024 than a decade earlier, the FAA and airlines have been slow to act. Flight attendants describe the tell-tale “dirty sock” odor before illness sets in, while lawmakers push for reforms through the Safe Air on Airplanes Act. Are passengers being exposed to toxic air at 35,000 feet?