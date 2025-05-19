LOGIN
Annu pathak
Written By Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 13:52 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 13:52 IST
Torrential rains lash Southern China, kill three and trigger top-level flood alerts
Videos May 19, 2025, 13:52 IST

Torrential rains in Southern China claimed three lives and caused one disappearance, prompting authorities to issue the highest-level flood alerts.

