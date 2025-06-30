LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Torrential rains flood China, 30,000 residents evacuated, southwest China braces for more floods
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 23:15 IST
Torrential rains flood China, 30,000 residents evacuated, southwest China braces for more floods
Videos Jun 30, 2025, 23:15 IST

Torrential rains flood China, 30,000 residents evacuated, southwest China braces for more floods

Torrential Rains Flood China, 30,000 Residents Evacuated, Southwest China Braces for More Floods

Trending Topics

trending videos