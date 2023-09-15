Torkham border crossing reopens after 'deadly' clashes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
After being blocked for nine days due to an exchange of fire between the security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan, a crucial border crossing has now been restored to both foot and vehicle traffic. Muhammad Anas, a representative of the Torkham border crossing in the Khyber district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos