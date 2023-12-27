Top Netanyahu confidant Ron Dermer in US for talks after concerns on arms supply delay
Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will engage in high-level talks with top US Officials in Washington. A spokesperson from the white house national security council has confirmed the meeting, which was expected to occur on Tuesday. Now, Dermer, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.