Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 20:04 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 20:04 IST
May 22, 2025, 20:04 IST

Tiranga rally on Dal lake: Shikara procession pays tribute to Indian armed forces

A grand Tiranga Rally was held on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, with shikaras adorned with the tricolor paying tribute to India's brave armed forces. Watch this report to know more!

