TikTok ban inevitable after the grilling of CEO?

Following the harsh questioning of the CEO of the social media platform by Washington legislators on Friday, a ban on Chinese-owned TikTok in the United States appears to be an increasingly likely possibility. Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, was subjected to a barrage of inquiries from US lawmakers who made it clear that they believed the app, which is the most popular social media platform in the country and is best known for sharing jokes and dance videos, posed a threat to both mental health and national security.