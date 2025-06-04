Tiananmen Massacre: US Accuses Beijing Of Censoring History, China Calls It An Attack

35 years ago, on the 4th of June, China sent troops and tanks to fight students and workers at Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hundreds of protesters were massacred, China never revealed the death toll. Today, the fourth of June is a taboo topic in China. The story that China is desperately trying to scrub off the history books.