Three killed in a turf war between narco gangs in Marseille, France | World at War

A series of drug-related shootings has plunged Marseille into grief. At least three people were shot dead and a dozen injured in a turf war between rival drug gangs over the past weekend. Terming the spiralling drug-related violence a 'huge task that remains', French Interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, announced that 509 people have been arrested over drug trafficking this year...in addition to the seizure of a ton of cannabis and 48 kilos of cocaine in Marseille. But will this be enough in curtailing the menace of drug wars in the idyllic south of France? Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.