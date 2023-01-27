This World: Will a cure for cancer come from India?

Academic, author, and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa lost a dear family member to cancer - and a cure for the disease became his life’s mission. He speaks to Vikram Chandra about why he feels medical research is easier in India than the US, and why India is the place where he feels most excited to launch the hunt for a cure. He also talks about the incoming green energy revolution, and why he feels technology will save the world - but warns about the dangers of AI like ChatGPT.