/Third earthquake strikes Afghanistan: Over 2000 dead since magnitude 6.0 quake

Published: Sep 05, 2025, 08:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 08:56 IST
A third earthquake has struck southeastern Afghanistan, marking the third major tremor in days that have collectively killed over 2,200 people and injured more than 3,600. Thousands of homes in provinces like Kunar and Nangarhar have been destroyed, leaving tens of thousands displaced. Aid agencies warn of worsening humanitarian conditions amid funding cuts and challenging Taliban policies. Rescue efforts continue as survivors face an uncertain future.