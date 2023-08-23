The world watches as India's Chandrayaan-3 attempts to land on moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
In this space competition, India hopes to win this week by landing first on the Moon's South Pole is not just about science and status but about money as well India is opening its space sector to foreign investment to increase its share. To know more watch this interview with the Senior Analyst of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Dr Malcolm Davis.

