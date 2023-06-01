The story behind Queen's classic song 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

What if we tell you that one of the most famous songs by the popular band Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was initially given a different name altogether? Well long before the song became one of the most streamed songs in the world singer Freddie Mercury considered a different title for the six-minute rock opera. Handwritten notes by Queen frontman suggest that the legendary singer toyed with calling the band's classic hit Mongolian Rhapsody rather than Bohemian Rhapsody which it is known by today.