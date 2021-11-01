'The stability we all depend upon is breaking,' says British naturalist David Attenborough | COP26

Nov 01, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
'The stability we all depend upon is breaking,' British naturalist David Attenborough made an emotional appeal to the leaders at the COP26 summit in Glasgow over the fragility of the planet and humanity’s dependence on the natural world.
